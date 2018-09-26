McNeese student life strives to stop hazing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)-McNeese student life is setting up booths everyday this week to raise hazing awareness.
Associate Dean, Kedrick Nicholas, says education is key.
“A lot of students don’t have a complete understanding of exactly what hazing is, a lot of times they look at things that are very simple in nature and don’t consider those things hazing. Those are the things that occur a whole lot more than the severe things that you may hear on T.V. or see in movies," said Nicholas.
Ultimately the goal of students at McNeese is to make sure that individuals are not just bystanders. They encourage student life to not only report hazing but stop it immediately if they’re able.
The Associate Dean says allegations are taken seriously and they make sure to investigate accusations thoroughly.
If you or someone you know has witnessed hazing and wish to report it, click HERE. All reports will be anonymous.
To watch a video on hazing prevention, click HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.