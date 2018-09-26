McNeese prepares for Stephen F. Austin

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After McNeese's trip to Utah this past weekend, the Pokes fell one spot in both FCS polls and pick up their first loss of the season.
“We try to tell them with any game that it’s a 24-hour rule," Lance Guidry said. "One game doesn’t define you. whether you beat Nicholls, I told them they had to get over that win. It’s the same thing with this loss. This one game doesn’t define us. We got back to work as quick as we could, and I think the players are over it.”
“I think we came out with a lot of confidence and we played really hard. That was a tough opponent being an FBS top 25 team," James Tabary added. "We just had a lot of mistakes and they capitalized on it. The mistakes they made, we didn’t.”
This week the Cowboys get back to conference play and prepare for a team they shut out a year ago in Stephen F. Austin. In this series the road team has won the past 5 match ups, so the Pokes are excited to be getting SFA at home.
“We haven’t beat SFA since 2012 at home, said Lance Guidry. "The last two times they have come here, they have beat us in 2014 and 2016. We’ve beaten them at their place. So, its time to change that. We need to get a win at home this week.”
“We’re just trying to keep being 1-0," James Tabary said. "They are going to come in and be a tough team, just like everyone in the conference. We cant take them lightly.”
Stephen F. Austin sits 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southland. The Lumberjacks are coming off a three-point win over ACU where they seemed to have found their missing piece on offense after accumulating 365 yards of total offense, led by backup quarterback Jake Blumrick. The redshirt junior threw for 258 yards and one touchdown to lead the Jacks to their first win of the year. Even though the Jacks will be ready to play, McNeese still sits at the top of the conference and doesn’t plan on moving.
“When we play a conference game, of curse we have nine conference games and each game we call it a down payment on a ring," Lance Guidry said. "Right now, we’re looking for our next payment on our ring. We have two wins right now and we’re working on our third. We’re just going forward, trying to get the W.”
The Pokes are all set to take on the SFA lumberjacks here at Cowboy Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 PM.
