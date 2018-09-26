McNeese prepares for Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin sits 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southland. The Lumberjacks are coming off a three-point win over ACU where they seemed to have found their missing piece on offense after accumulating 365 yards of total offense, led by backup quarterback Jake Blumrick. The redshirt junior threw for 258 yards and one touchdown to lead the Jacks to their first win of the year. Even though the Jacks will be ready to play, McNeese still sits at the top of the conference and doesn’t plan on moving.