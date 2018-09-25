Joe Burrow continues to improve with every start at LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Joe Burrow is four games into his LSU career, and as Coach O pointed out at his Monday presser, he’s still yet to throw an interception for the Tigers. He did lose a fumble against Louisiana Tech, but he got blindsided on a sack.
In four contest for the Purple and Gold, the Ohio State transfer has thrown for 731 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow will need to improve his completion percentage, which sits right under 50 percent, but Coach O likes the progression of No. 9.
“You know, reading of the defenses, getting rid of the ball quicker, especially the Auburn game. He had, I can’t tell you how many throws. Most of his throws were under two point five seconds, he got rid of the ball. In the Southeastern game, he was holding on to the ball too long and that was when we got some sacks, so I think that’s the one. Getting rid of the ball quicker. And the think the offense has a change a little bit so he can get rid of the ball quicker.”
LSU host Ole Miss on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. The Rebels are 3-1 on the season.
