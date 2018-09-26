Houston Rockets open training camp at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The NBA’s Houston Rockets have arrived at McNeese State University.
The Houston Rockets won a franchise-best 65 games in 2017-18, with the NBA's MVP James Harden leading the league in scoring while ranking third in assists. The Rockets took the Golden State Warriors to seven games in an epic Western Conference finals showdown, before falling to the eventual 2018 NBA champions.
The Rockets will conduct their first week of training camp, beginning Tuesday, inside the new Health and Human Performance Education Complex that sits adjacent to Cowboy Stadium.
The complex is almost complete but the basketball arena is available for the Rockets to hold practices.
All practices will be closed to the public and only media that is credentialed by the Houston Rockets organization will be allowed to attend.
“We’re very thankful to McNeese State University for allowing us to use its brand-new athletic facility to prepare for our upcoming season,” said Rockets Head Coach Mike D’Antoni."This week in Lake Charles will be a great bonding experience and will help us focus on our goals."
“This is a great honor for McNeese and Lake Charles,” said McNeese Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill. "The Rockets are a first-class organization and we’re building a first-class facility. We are thrilled to have the Rockets as our first guests. "
