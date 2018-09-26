FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns as front approaches; unsettled through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With a few showers on radar this morning, a similar setup compared to yesterday will bring additional showers and a few heavier downpours at times through parts of the area this morning, especially for coastal parishes up to I-10 but even possible in some spots north of I-10. Definitely prepare for more rain today as a slow moving and stalling front to our north will help spark widespread showers and thunderstorms through most of the remainder of the morning and afternoon.
Storms will be capable of heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning along with gusty winds, but the severe weather threat remains very low. There could certainly be a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain fall in the heaviest downpours although pinpointing exactly where the heaviest rain will fall is a bit difficult and dependent on the exact neighborhoods and streets the heaviest storms develop over, so be prepared for the possibility of some brief street flooding if they park over your location for any length of time.
The front will push in to the area but never bring any real relief to our high humidity as nighttime lows will remain around 70 degrees early Thursday. Additional scattered showers will be likely Thursday into Friday as the remainder of the stalled front washes out over the area and a continued abundance of Gulf moisture and upper level energy helps spark additional showers and thunderstorms especially by afternoon.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible over the next several days as this wet and unsettled weather pattern lingers into the weekend. The best we can hope for are breaks in between the rain, kind of like what happened on Monday, to get in your outdoor activities such as football Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings which will thankfully be around the time that the higher rain chances drop back as the evenings won’t be a stormy as the afternoons.
High pressure will strengthen over the area early next week and help cut back the rain chances a bit by next Monday and Tuesday, confining those storms to mainly a few during the afternoon but temperatures will remain warmer than average for late September and early October at near 90 during the afternoon with lows at night in the 70s.
The tropics remain quiet locally with the remnants of Kirk still needing to be monitored as the cluster of storms approaches the Lesser Antilles and unless it completely dissipates could be something to watch over the next 7 to 10 days, but no immediate threat to the Gulf is imminent due to uncertainties on whether it survives it’s trek through the Caribbean and doesn’t completely dissipate altogether as was the case with past systems such as Isaac. We’ll keep you updated!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
