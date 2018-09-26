FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns as front approaches; unsettled through the weekend

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible over the next several days as this wet and unsettled weather pattern lingers into the weekend. The best we can hope for are breaks in between the rain, kind of like what happened on Monday, to get in your outdoor activities such as football Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings which will thankfully be around the time that the higher rain chances drop back as the evenings won’t be a stormy as the afternoons.