FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front stalls over us keeping the rain chances high

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is already off to a wet start for the day, but more rain is on its way this afternoon. There is a cold front that is getting closer but will stall just to our north. This will bring a second wave of showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. I am keeping the rain chances up to 80% for the day.
With a cold front getting close to our viewing area, there will be more rain likely in the evening. Even after sunset, there will likely be showers and storms. Some areas will see rain well into the overnight hours. If you have any outdoor plans this evening, take caution on the roads, and bring an umbrella with you.
Overnight, there is a good chance of a couple showers in a few places. Along the coast has a better chance of seeing more rain than any areas further inland. I am keeping a 20% chance for all of Southwest Louisiana though. Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 70s.
By sunrise on Thursday, the bulk of the rain will be gone. I do not think we will have as much rain on Thursday compared to today. A lot of the computer models are trying to suggest that there will not be much rain at all! I am still keeping a 60% chance of rain since there will be those afternoon storms. Plus, with all of the extra moisture in the air, that could help spark a few more showers. The temperatures should be much lower though. Highs will only be in the mid 80s.
Friday will have rain chances stay 60%. So, there will still be plenty of scattered showers and storms around. As you might expect, there will be heavy rainfall at times. This rain, at the very least, will help keep temperatures a little cooler. Nothing we can do about the humidity, though. All the rain will come to an end around sunset.
Over the weekend, the rain chances will remain high. I have a 60% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. Most of the rain will occur in the afternoon, but there could be a few morning showers as well. It’s too early to cancel any outdoor plans, but I would have a backup plan just in case.
There are some indications of some drier weather early next week. I still have the rain chances up to at least 40%. These showers will be more isolated and not everyone will see rain. This would be better than the 60-80% rain we have seen all week.
In the tropics, tropical storm Kirk has reformed. Kirk is in the mid-Atlantic and is heading to the west towards the Lesser Antilles. Once Kirk reaches there, conditions will become unfavorable and Kirk will likely fall apart. Post-tropical storm Leslie has also dissipated but could reform in the next couple days. Neither storm has any threat to the United States.
