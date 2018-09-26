CPSO searching for body of woman who abandoned vehicle

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Divers have been actively searching for the body of a woman suspected of jumping off of the I-210 bridge, according to Sgt. Lance Melendy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Melendy says the incident happened on September 25 around 10 p.m. The divers began looking for the body that night and are looking again on September 26.
KPLC and FOX29 are still following this story and will update as more information becomes available.
