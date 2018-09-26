Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana receives thousand dollar federal grant

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Almost 50 years ago, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana was not recognized by the federal government.
Now, the tribe has received a grant from the government to help them bring sacred items back to their land.
Of the four federally recognized Native American tribes in Louisiana, the Coushatta is the first to receive a grant from the National Park Services.
“It’s an acknowledgement about the resilience, the perseverance, and the identity in who we are as a people, as Coushatta people,” chairman of the tribe David Sickey said. “We have been around for thousands of years and it signals that here’s a small tribe in Allen Parish that is still thriving that is still significant.”
Since the Coushatta people are recognized as a sovereign nation, the money is considered a direct transfer of funds from one government to another.
“These funds are for the Coushatta government to use as we see fit,” Sickey said. “What we will do is take these fund and instruct our tribal historic preservation office and other cultural related staff and the tribe to deploy those resources.”
The tribe received more than $14,000 under the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act.
“Repatriation doesn’t have to mean in it’s literally meaning bringing these funerary or cultural significant items back to our homeland here in Elton, Louisiana,” Sickey said. “Repatriation means we could also bring them back to our ancestral Coushatta homelands.”
The tribe has already identified a number of items on the federal registry that are sacred to the Coushatta Tribe, now they have a chance to bring them home.
“Where they will be protected, monitored for many more generations to come,” Sickey said.
Sickey says he hopes people will get a chance to see the true beauty of a thriving modern day Native American tribe.
“Grants and resources such as this will help us educate our own tribal people but also the non-indian public about the Coushatta history culture, traditions and also the modern day impact and contributions,” Sickey said.
The process of repatriating sacred items can take months and sometimes even years.
