Astros clinch back-to-back AL West division titles

This gives the Astros their second consecutive division title and their eighth in franchise history. In addition to winning the AL West the last two seasons (2017-18), they’ve also won the NL West twice (1980, 1986) and the NL Central four times (1997-99, 2001). Additionally, Houston has made the postseason as a Wild Card on three occasions (2004-05, 2015) and also qualified for the postseason in the strike-shortened 1981 season after finishing with the best record in the NL West in the second half of that season. This year marks the Astros 12th time to participate in postseason play.