About 30,000 fitness trackers recalled due to burn risk

(CNN) - The Bluetooth trackers by digital wellness company Provata Health are black, blue, or green.
They were given away during a promotion between August 2017 and July of this year.
According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 13 reports of the device overheating while charging or being used.
And three of the users suffered burns to their wrists.
If you have one you should immediately stop wearing and charging it.
Provata Health has offered to replace them for free.
Consumers can contact Provata Health toll-free at 888-343-9820 or online at www.provatahealth.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
