Video shows Domino’s self-driving delivery car in action

This Friday, Aug. 24, photo shows the specially designed delivery car that Ford Motor Co. and Dominos Pizza will use to test self-driving pizza deliveries, at Dominos headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ford and Dominos are teaming up to test how consumers react if a driverless car delivers their pizzas. The car, which can drive itself but will have a backup driver, lets customers tap in a code and retrieve their pizza from a warming space in the back seat. (AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)