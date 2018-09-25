Texas woman dies after injuries sustained in crash

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - A Texas woman involved in a single-vehicle crash has succumbed to her injuries, according to Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-10 westbound just west of Westlake on September 20. An investigation revealed Brenda L. Manuel, 68, of Vidor, was driving a 2011 Ford pickup truck that ran off the left side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The car ran into the center median and was overturned.
Manuel was properly restrained and transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for further medical attention, Senegal said.
On September 24, Manuel succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash.
