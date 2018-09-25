Sports Person of the Week - Brayden Richard

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - “It feels amazing. Losing sucks. It really does,” Brayden Richard said. “Once you get a taste of that first win you want more. That’s why we plan on doing, getting some more wins.”
“It was a good effort on everybody’s part,” Darryl Lee added. “It was one I thought was good for the community. All the parents, we’ve got great parent support. The kids work so hard and I was proud for them.”
The South Cameron Tarpons put an end to their almost two year 13-game losing streak after beating Hamilton Christian 41-26 behind Junior quarterback Brayden Richard who finished with a total of 147 yards and 4 touchdowns.
“He leads the team and he’s starting to understand everyone’s ability’s a lot better,” said Darryl Lee. “He has had a lot of confidence. He’s good at picking his teammates up.”
“I try to lead by example,” Brayden Richard said. “I’ve been on a couple of teams where we had winning records and we played a lot of good people. I try to be like them.”
Football is more than just a part of the South Cameron community, its in their blood.
“I think a lot of it goes back to the tradition of South Cameron,” Darryl Lee said. “The tradition is deep here. These kids come from a long line of football from their parents. They all love football. They don’t quit.”
Now that the Tarpons are back in the win Column, they don’t plan on crossing back over anytime soon.
“Most people thought that we we’re just going to come and compete and now that we have won a game we know what to do now,” Brayden Richard said. Before last year and up until this point right now, everyone overlooked us every single game. But now they are going to know we’re competing and will be a tougher win or loss for them.”
