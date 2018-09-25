For Polk soldier sentenced to more than 11 years

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Fort Polk soldier who pleaded guilty to making bombs has been sentenced to 135 months, according to Henri LeJeune with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Ryan Keith Taylor, 24, of New Llano, detonated an explosive device containing chlorine gas on the morning of April 12, 2017 in the Kisatchie National Forest near Fort Polk, says LeJeune. The explosion was recorded with Taylor’s cellphone.
LeJeune says upon investigation, a plastic bag with a rock coated with an unknown substance was found at the scene. When the bad popped, the investigator’s gloves and boots began to melt, he experienced difficulty breathing, and his skin began to burn.
Investigators also found remnants of an explosive device and chlorine residue, which sent an investigator to the hospital, LeJeune says. Law enforcement agents also found bomb-making notes, materials and chemical residue in Taylor’s vehicle, apartment, and storage building.
According to LeJeune, the two victims who inhaled the chlorine gas were treated multiple times for their injuries and it effectively ended their military careers.
Taylor was sentenced by U.S. Distracit Judge Jay C. Zaining for manufacturing and detonation a chemical weapon in the Kisatchie National Forest adjacent to the Fort Polk Army installation. He is also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
