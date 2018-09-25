One year anniversary of shooting death of 10-year-old Jaylyn Citizen

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -One year ago today 10-year-old Jaylyn Citizen was shot and killed at his home on Shattuck Street in Lake Charles. His 17-year-old brother was shot but survived.
In the shade of a huge oak tree is a makeshift memorial to Jaylyn. He would be eleven now.
Llinda Anderson passes by regularly.
"When I first saw it made me cry. Several times I had to pull over. I know what it's like to lose a loved one and I have children and I could not fathom what it would be like to lose one of my own children," she said.
She didn't know Jaylyn personally. But like so many others she feels the loss.
"it was tragic. It was the loss of a child, an innocent child who will not have a future," she said.
Citizen’s 17-year old brother was also shot, but survived. Felton Thompson was arrested in New Orleans several days after the killing. His charges include first-degree murder and the state is seeking the death penalty. Thompson has an extensive arrest record. He was on parole for armed robbery after serving 24 years of a 99- year sentence.
Anderson supports Jaylyn's family.
"This family needs to find justice for the loss of their child. My heart does grieve for this family greatly."
No trial date is set for Thompson, who has been in jail since his arrest.
A case management conference between the state and defense is set for this Thursday.
