New technology helping those with cataracts

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Cataracts, the clouding of the natural lense of the eye, are predominately caused by aging, according to Ophthalmologist Charlie Thompson.
"People will seek evaluation for that at different time points,” Thompson said. “But if you live long enough, it's impossible to avoid."
But it’s not just the older generation who are at risk for cataracts.
“It mostly comes with aging,” Thompson said. “But can be contributed to with certain medical problems, certain medications people are on.”
Some of the symptoms include the blurring of lights when driving or reduced contrast sensitivity can be experienced when reading but it can be treated.
Thompson says glasses can typically be used at first before surgery is needed.
“Removing that clouded lense and replacing it with an artificial lense restores that clarity,” Thompson said.
The Baby Boomers are most at risk right now for cataracts and should talk with an eye doctor about any changes in their vision.
“It can affect all ages but statistically,” Thompson says, “the most common age group is between 65 and 75 years of age which is when most people in the U.S. are having cataract surgery.”
Thompson says new developments in cataract surgery technology can help people who have a clouded natural lense see with or sometimes even without glasses.
