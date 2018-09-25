$18 million rehab invested in Chennault International Airport

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -A major infrastructure improvement at Chennault is expected to be a major asset-- in economic development efforts.
The governor says it will help keep the momentum of current growth and prosperity:
Despite the monsoon, the governor and officials from throughout the economic development and aviation committee were there to celebrate the completion of 18 million dollars--in runway, runway lighting and taxiway rehab projects at Chennault.
in an area where LNG and petrochemical are king—Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says aviation represents key diversification.
"The health and success of Chennault helps us to break away from that trend. And so, we are so optimistic when we see growth at Chennault. Jobs, jobs, jobs. That's what Chennault is about."
Also here, the secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, Don Pierson, who says the state is making great progress in aviation and aerospace.
"This is a $240 billion industry, aviation and aerospace. In fact, $143,billion of that was exported last year. So, it's a very rich environment. As we say, hunt where the ducks are. Please continue to support the aggressive marketing of this great asset. Because we do want people to know what's available here," said Pierson.
Governor John Bel Edwards agrees saying the runway at Chennault is one of the longest airports between Houston and Florida:
"This is exciting. You know, Louisiana was recently ranked number two in the country for investing in transportation infrastructure, that directly results in economic impact in investment. This is yet another example of that and it's important if we are going to continue the momentum that we are experiencing not just in Southwest Louisiana, but across the state today," said Edwards.
Edwards says the lighting also makes the runway safer and shows how to invest dollars that will have a major impact going forward.
Governor Edwards says in the second quarter of this year, personal income in Louisiana grew faster than every state except for one. That state was Texas.
Copyright 2018 All rights reserved.