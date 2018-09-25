Michael Avenatti says he’s representing a 3rd Kavanaugh accuser

(RNN) – Attorney Michael Avenatti said he’s representing a woman who has new sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Avenatti has risen to national fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump back in 2006.
On Monday, Avenatti said a still-unnamed client will go public with her allegations against Kavanaugh within 48 hours.
If so, she’ll be the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, following Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanuagh attempted to sexually assault her when she and Kavanaugh were high school students, and Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party while they were both attending Yale University.
Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
When speaking to reporters Monday, Avenatti had this to say about his new client:
“Within the next 48 hours, we will release additional details relating to the allegations relating to Brett Kavanaugh. We will also disclose her name publicly, and she may sit for a televised interview at that time. We have not made a final decision as to where she’s going to sit for an interview, or if she’s going to sit, or on what network she’s going to sit for an interview. But here is what I will say: She is 100-percent credible, and when the American people hear from her, they will determine, as I have, that she is to be believed.”
In a tweet, Avenatti said his client has worked for the U.S. Department of State, the Department of Justice and the U.S. Mint, and has “been granted multiple security clearances in the past.”
Because of his client’s background, Avenatti said: “The GOP and others better be very careful in trying to suggest that she is not credible.”
Avenatti’s timetable of 48 hours means the third accuser could come forward a day before Kavanaugh and Ford testify before a Senate committee to address Ford’s allegations.
