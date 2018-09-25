LDEQ searching for Lake Charles man for allegedly illegally dumping gasoline

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested on two counts of knowingly disposing of gasoline into a storm water retention pond, according to Greg Langley with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Dean Garrett Domingue, 54, and his alleged accomplice, David Mouton, 51, are suspected of illegally discharging 200 gallons of a gasoline and water mixture into a storm water retention pond behind the Albertson’s Grocery Store on Country Club Road, on Jan. 23, 2017. After this incident Albertson’s spent more than $49,000 cleaning up the spilled material and fixing the damages caused by the spill, Langley said.
Langley says Domingue and Mouton dumped more gasoline into the storm drain behind the Albertson’s Store on March 19, 2017, in an effort to compromise the LDEQ investigation against them. They then allegedly called the LDEQ to report the second incident using a fake name and information regarding the responsible party.
After extensive interviews with both Domingue and Mouton, the criminal investigation section of LDEQ obtained felony arrest warrants for the two men on Sept. 17.
LDEQ Criminal Investigation Section arrested Domingue on Sept. 24, according to Langley.
Mouton remains at large while wanted on two counts of knowingly discharging a substance that could endanger human life or health.
If convicted of knowingly discharging a substance that endangers or could endanger human life or health, Domingue and Mouton face possible imprisonment for not more than 10 years with or without hard labor, or a fine of not more than $100,000, or both, according to LDEQ.
