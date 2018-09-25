Homecoming spirit week theme causes concern for Iowa parents

Mouton said this theme could open students up to bullying at school, depending on whether or not they have a significant other. He was so concerned, he took his opinion on the stoplight-themed day online saying “My daughter’s school has dress up week. Monday is... Wear Red if you are taken. Wear Green if you are single. Wear Yellow if it is complicated. She is in middle school. Totally inappropriate. Welcome to Louisiana.”, where it has almost 20,000 shares and thousands of comments agreeing with him.