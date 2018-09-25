Gladys Knight to perform at Golden Nugget in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will perform in the Grand Event Center on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 8 p.m.
Knight has often been called the “Empress of Soul” and is known for her work as part of the group Gladys Knight and the Pips, as well as for her solo and collaborative performances.
Her award winning hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia”, ”If I Were Your Woman”, “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”, and “That’s What Friends Are For”.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12.
