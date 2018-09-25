Full service station keeps tradition going for community

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - There aren’t too many places where you can fill up on gas, wash the windshield and get air in your tires, all without leaving the car.
The Nezat family at Bob’s Full Service Gas Station in Sulphur does that and more to make sure their community is taken care of.
Whether it’s discussing current events with the daily coffee drinkers, refilling your windshield wiper fluid, or just asking how the family is, the Nezats do what they can to help their neighbors.
Third generation owner, Logan Nezat, says he doesn’t keep the old tradition alive for the business, he just wants to make the community a better place.
“It’s a God thing to me, you know I’m a very faithful guy," said Nezat. "I think you just gotta help people out, especially when they are in need. We got people that call us, and you know if it’s just down the road I’m not going to charge you 100 dollars to go help you out. We’ll put your spare on and get you where you need to go. I don’t feel the need to charge somebody just to go help them out. I think it goes a long way, and I think if everybody did something good each day for somebody the world would be a better place.”
Nezat’s grandfather, Bob Franklin, brought the gas station to its current location in Sulphur back in 1952, and the family says they plan to keep it there for years to come.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.