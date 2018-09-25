FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy setup as rain brings some additional heat relief this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Radar is already showing the development of showers over coastal parishes before sunrise with some of that activity moving in to parts of Calcasieu Parish as well, so plan to take your umbrella out the door. Showers and storms will be more scattered in coverage through the afternoon and random in where they form, so make sure to keep an umbrella as these could develop with little notice and affect your outdoor activities today.
A slow moving and stall front will approach on Wednesday and set off a round of more widespread rain and storms for Wednesday some of which could produce heavy downpours especially by tomorrow afternoon through early evening as the front remains stalled over the area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible tomorrow and there will also be a threat of some street flooding during times of heaviest rain but severe weather isn’t likely.
Due to the stalling nature of the front, additional rain and storms will be likely Thursday through Saturday although storms will become a bit more scattered in coverage by the weekend as the front, or what’s left of it, starts to dissipate and lift back to the north. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible through Saturday. High pressure will build in from the east over the weekend and start to help reduce rain chances each day with a lowering to 40% by Sunday and 30% by next Monday as a bit more of a normal, albeit hot, weather pattern takes hold by early next week.
In the tropics, Kirk has been downgraded to a remnant low with the possibility of some redevelopment as its remnants move westward across the Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean by the weekend although future strengthening beyond perhaps a tropical storm again looks unlikely due to high amounts of wind shear, and there still remains no threat to the Gulf from what could redevelop over the days ahead.
Leslie remains out over the north Atlantic where it will stay through the weekend and pose no threat to land, and an area off the Carolinas has a chance of development before getting pushed back out to sea. Regardless of this development potential, a heavy rain threat will return to eastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina which could further slow recovery efforts post-Florence.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
