FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy setup as rain brings some additional heat relief this week

Due to the stalling nature of the front, additional rain and storms will be likely Thursday through Saturday although storms will become a bit more scattered in coverage by the weekend as the front, or what’s left of it, starts to dissipate and lift back to the north. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible through Saturday. High pressure will build in from the east over the weekend and start to help reduce rain chances each day with a lowering to 40% by Sunday and 30% by next Monday as a bit more of a normal, albeit hot, weather pattern takes hold by early next week.