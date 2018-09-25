FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms for the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Through the rest of today, there will only be a few showers. I think we are done with the bulk of the rain. Most of the rain came through this morning. I have lowered the rain chance down to 40% for the rest of the day. There will be a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon, making it a nice rest of the day.
Then through the evening, the rain chances will go back down. I cannot rule out a shower or two before sunset. After sunset, the chance of any rain popping up becomes unlikely. The temperature should be held in check today, so this evening should not be too hot.
Overnight, there will be no rain. It should be nice weather. There will be partly cloudy conditions. At times, it may seem mostly cloudy to complete overcast. Once again, there will be a few morning showers. Those along the coastline, have a better chance to see some rain in the morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
With a few morning showers, it will likely be a wet commute to work or school. You will certainly need the umbrella or rain jacket today. The rain chances are up to 80%. So, rain will be possible just about anytime during the day, and not just in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will have rain chances go back down to 60%. So, there will still be plenty of scattered showers and storms around. As you might expect, there will be heavy rainfall at times. This rain, at the very least, will help keep temperatures a little cooler. Nothing we can do about the humidity, though. All the rain will come to an end around sunset.
There was talk about a cold front coming to Southwest Louisiana. That will not happen this week. The latest models have a couple fronts getting very close to us, but never passing over. Therefore, we will not see any fall weather for some time. There is no clear indication when a front may finally arrive.
With no cold front coming through Southwest Louisiana any time soon, we will remain warm and rainy. This weekend will be more of the same. The chance for more rain will be up to around 40% on Saturday and Sunday. I would not cancel any plans just yet. The temperature will at least remain in the 80s.
There are some indications of some drier weather early next week. I still have the rain chances up to at least 30%. These showers will be more isolated and not everyone will see rain. This would be a nice break from the rain if this forecast pans out.
The tropics tried to get active over this past weekend but are starting to quiet back down. There is post-tropical storm Leslie in the north Atlantic that will basically remain in place. There was tropical storm Kirk, that has now become just a tropical wave. There is no threat to the United States at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.