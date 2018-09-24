‘Vintage’ Drew Brees came to play against Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints pulled out a nail biter in Atlanta with a big win over a division rival.
It was a classic game from whistle to whistle. For the die-hard Black and Gold, this one never really seemed out of hand, especially with Drew Brees under center.
Vintage Drew Brees came to play, but with a few upgrades in this game thanks to a couple of scores from the Veteran pro-bowler on the ground.
While the defense and secondary were sliced up by rookie receiver Calvin Ridley, who snagged three touchdowns, Brees and the Saints supporting cast were ready to step into the limelight.
Brees passed the ball to nine different receivers including ten catches from Michael Thomas and 15 from Alvin Kamara.
Coach Sean Payton credits the big uglies with this one, while Drew knows with players like Kamara, this game shows The Saints are a threat all over the field.
