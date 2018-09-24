Traffic stop leads to drug bust

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - On Monday, September 17, officers pulled over a woman on E. Burton St. Sulphur police say they found 3 ounces of meth inside the car. AJ Powell with Sulphur Police Department says that amount was large enough to warrant an investigation.
“Three ounces of methamphetamine are going to be a significant amount. So our narcotics division comes in, they start an investigation into where’d it come from to lead to get the ‘big fish’ you could say”, says Powell.
The information gathered from the investigation led them to this house on Evans Rd., where police obtained a no-knock warrant to enter and search.
“Upon entry into the house, they found 16 people at that location along with methamphetamine, which they suspected, along with other marijuana, paraphernalia, and some counterfeit currency”, says Powell.
Powell says in total, what was recovered had a street value of approximately $6,000. Two of the 17 arrested were 17 year olds, but according to Powell, the current state law allows for them to be charged as adults.
"They’re about to change the law to where a minor is anything under 18, right now it's 17 and older can be charged as an adult", says Powell.
Powell says getting that much off the streets is just one of the benefits of the job.
“That’s a decent hit to whoever the drug dealer there is. That’s about 50 doses off the street, so theoretically, you could get upwards of 50 people not using meth”, says Powell.
