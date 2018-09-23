Thomas, Kamara deliver in crunch time against Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
By now, everyone should know that when it's crunch time, Drew Brees is looking for his favorite targets, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. It was even a frequent topic of conversation this week that the Saints needed to get more players involved. Yet, Atlanta still had no answer for Thomas or Kamara one the the big third downs.
Of the 32 first downs picked up by the Saints, those two were responsible for 16, and in the process, Thomas set a new NFL record with 38 receptions in the first three weeks of the season.
"He's a guy who knows when the ball's coming to him," says Brees. "He knows where to be. He knows where I want him to be and where the ball is going to be. There's just a lot of timing and rhythm and trust and chemistry that goes into that. That takes time. He's gone from a guy who's just a being just a big strong athlete to a guy who has some polish as a receiver."
You can say the same for Alvin Kamara, who for at least one game, transformed from a situational back that came into the contest averaging 13 touches per game to a bell cow that set a career-high with 31, including 15 receptions. It’s much higher than the preferred amount, but in a game like that where every single drive was valuable because you knew the opposing offense would probably score the next time out, you throw caution to the wind a bit and put your play-makers on the field.
"It felt like guys were pretty gassed by the end of that game and just pouring their heart into it and giving every ounce of energy that they could, including him (Kamara)," says Brees. "Great team win all the way around. Very satisfying coming off an effort like that to walk away with the victory."
The moral of the story is: sometimes the numbers, like the amount of touches or the records consistently being broken by Brees and Thomas, are a bit overrated. But in the Saints case, they absolutely tell the story of a trio of play-makers that’s playing at a very high and consistent level.
