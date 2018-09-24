Texas man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for traveling to Lake Charles to have sex with minor

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Texas man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for traveling to Lake Charles to have sex with a 12-year-old, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.
U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey sentenced Wendell Eaves, 61, of Kirbyville on one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, said Joseph. Eaves was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
Joseph said, according to the guilty plea from June 11, 2018, Eaves communicated with a group of people who said they had a 12-year-old female available for prostitution. Eaves planned to meet the girl at a Lake Charles casino on Sept. 22, but law enforcement uncovered the plan and arrested him at the casino.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Lake Charles Police Department conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker prosecuted the case.
