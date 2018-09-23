Taysom Hill excels against the Falcons on special teams and at quarterback

We’ve got a number of things we do with him on the field. When you take 46 (players) to the game, like I’ve said it’s a small number. When you start looking around the sidelines, there’s not a lot of bodies. He someone who is smart, and he loves playing football. It’s amazing the energy you feel on our bench when he made the long run. He brings that same juice to special teams, those are unique players. Those are guys that love playing football. I think our job as coaches is constantly looking at how do we give these guys chances at something they love well," said Sean Payton.