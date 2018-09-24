St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners tour their new home

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Dozens of people in the community gathered around their television to see if they won the St. Jude Dream Home, but there was only one winner.
“Thank you, some drum rolls happening, okay, the names been chosen. Okay, congratulations to Gene Hay of Lake Charles, you have won the St. Jude Dream Home,” said Amie Herbert.
When announced, everyone in Lake Charles knew who won the dream home, everyone but Gene Hay. He had taken a trip to the local Sam’s when his name was called.
“I called my daughter and she said, drive over there and find him,” said Gene’s wife Connie Hay. “I wanted to catch him when he first drove up, so I kept staring outside cause I wanted to catch his face.”
Almost an hour after his name was called, Hay found out he was the lucky winner.
"I mean your chances are one and whatever, but you know it was a nice cause," winner Gene Hay said.
Connie said Gene was starstruck on the way to the house.
"He said he wanted the boat, never dreamed he'd win the house," Connie Hay said.
Gene recalled a conversation with his wife.
“Driving over, I said, I thought you were gonna tell me I won the boat,” Gene Hay said. The new house, valued at $525,000, was built by Salvador Custom Homes.
"I put a lot of heart and soul and love into the home,” builder Kim Salvador said. “We wanted to make a beautiful home but also because of the cause, what it was going to."
All of the time and products for the home were completely donated by businesses within the community.
“We were just surprised that people were just like, put us down, St. Jude is a great organization and we want to help,” Salvador said.
More than $600,000 was raised for the St. Jude Cancer Research Center. Gene and Connie say they never thought their donation would’ve won them a new home.
"We're not big winners usually, we were happy just to make the donation,” Gene Hay said. “But to win is just crazy," Connie Hay added.
They are now urging people to buy raffle tickets because you never know.
"Somebody really wins these things," Connie Hay said.
St. Jude will be giving away another home in Lake Charles next year as well.
Salvador Custom Homes is planning on building the home again. If you would like to participate, visit their website.
