Sheriff’s Office: 63 pounds of cocaine recovered from tow truck

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Sixty-three pounds of powder cocaine was recovered during a traffic stop on I-10 in Sulphur, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The 27 bundles of cocaine had an estimated street value of $870,000, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Myers said that Cpl. Chad Booth, with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, stopped the tow truck for a traffic violation on I-10 eastbound near the Cities Service exit on Saturday, Sept. 22.
When the driver, Elton J. Richard, 42, of Church Point, began to act suspiciously, Booth asked for permission to search the truck, Myers said. Richard refused. Booth had his drug detection dog Sam sniff around the truck. The dog indicated positive for narcotics. The drugs were discovered during a subsequent search of the vehicle.
Richard was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of cocaine possession over 28 grams. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $250,000.
