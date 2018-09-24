Registrar of Voters travels to schools for voter registration week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Today marked the beginning of Voter Registration Week. The Registrar of Voters is doing all the can to make sure that the people of Calcasieu Parish know how to vote.
During the week they’re traveling to different schools in an effort to get the younger generation registered.
Angie Quienalty with the Registrar of Voters says, “Their voice needs to be heard as well and in order for their voice to be heard you have to register and go vote. Participate in the election process.” She continued, “A lot of our ancestors have paid a lot. They’ve given their life that we have the opportunity to register and vote in our country.”
The Registrar of Voters is holding an open house throughout this week from 8:00a.m.- 4:30p.m. in their office, located in the old Parish Courthouse where you will be able to register.
Early voting begins Oct. 23rd and end Oct. 30th excluding the Sunday of that week.
Election day is Nov. 6th.
You can register to vote in the upcoming collection by clicking HERE.
