New redshirt policy makes it more tempting to transfer

"There's no question that there might be a few seniors that have all of sudden said that this was going to be my last year based off eligibility, because I didn't redshirt at another point in time, and so I'm wanting to save that," said Berry, the former head coach at Army and Louisiana-Monroe. "I don't think that that's something we weren't aware of. We just thought that the numbers were going to be so slight in this happening that the total benefit far outweighs a few incidents like this."