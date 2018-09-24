McNeese Fall 2018 SAGE Series

By Felicia Strauss | September 24, 2018 at 8:36 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 8:36 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An award-winning, freelance writer Boyce Upholt, will speak this afternoon at McNeese’s SEED center about the SAGE series this afternoon at 3 p.m.

Upholt will take his audience on a journey through an overlooked wilderness that he observed in the six week journey. They camped on islands and sand bars along the way.

He and some of his friends took a canoe with and traveled down the Mississippi River from St. Louis to the Gulf of Mexico.

Boyce Upholt is currently working on a book about the history of the Mississippi River.

