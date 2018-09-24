LSU lands top 20 spot in preseason basketball poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There is a lot of excitement surrounding LSU these days and it’s not just the football team that’s causing the buzz.
Head basketball coach Will Wade and his Tiger team is ranked No. 20 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.
The Tigers have added a top five recruiting class to this year’s team, including Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart, Darius Days, and Kavell Bigby-Williams. Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays return this season, bringing some much needed experience to a young roster.
Wade met with sports journalists Monday morning to talk about the upcoming season. He said the Tigers have addressed issues in lack of size and physicality.
“You’ve got earn the right to win," said Wade. “You’ve got to earn the right to play. You don’t just show up. You have to earn it. We haven’t earned it. We haven’t earned anything yet.”
Wade said LSU’s special teams, inbounds plays and blocking out on free throws, were just terrible last year. He added he and his staff have done an extensive study on it to get it improved.
Smart brings a toughness and edge to the Tigers that’s been missing, according to Wade. He joked that last season if opposing teams drove past the guards, it was “a layup line” to the rim. This year, LSU hopes to make people pull up for jumpers or reject the thing.
“Ha! Could be? Will be," Wade said about Reid being a first round NBA Draft pick.
Wade said he’s a bit disappointed with the lack of weekend home games at night. He said later games give fans a chance to travel over and “pregame.” But that’s the way it goes, he added.
Kansas is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke, and Villanova.
SEC TEAMS: (2) Kentucky Wildcats, (7) Tennessee Volunteers, (10) Auburn Tigers, (20) LSU, and (21) Miss. State.
LSU opens the season against Southeastern Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the PMAC.
