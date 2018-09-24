KPLC’s Community Christmas & the Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration

September 24, 2018 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:45 PM

Registrar of Voters travels to schools for voter registration week

By 

Robin Richardson

25m
KPLC’s Community Christmas & the Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration

Christmas is still a few months away, but now is the time to register for assistance if you find yourself in need this year.
1h
Traffic stop leads to drug bust

“That’s a decent hit to whoever the drug dealer there is. That’s about 50 doses off the street, so theoretically, you could get upwards of 50 people not using meth”
By 

Luke Burdsall

1h
Sheriff’s Office: 63 pounds of cocaine recovered from tow truck

Sixty-three pounds of powder cocaine was recovered during a traffic stop on I-10 in Sulphur, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
2h
Babies 101

Join Hannah Daigle as she begins her new life as mom to baby Israel.
3h
CPSO: Two students arrested for making threats against Lake Area schools

Detectives learned a 15-year-old student began making threats to ‘kill everyone at school’ after being kicked out of class for a disturbance.
By 

Hannah Daigle

4h
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain takes a break for today, but will return for the rest of the week

As we go through the rest of the day, the sun will be out, there will be little to no more rain, and the temperatures will somewhat remain in check. Now, the remaining showers are moving on to the east, keeping us a little drier this afternoon.
By 

Grant Roberts

5h
Man accused of shooting BPSO dispatcher indicted for second-degree murder

Phil Oliver will receive no bond.
By 

Tresia Bowles

5h