Skip to content
50/50 Thursdays
Coca Cola Restaurant Guide
Connections
The Pledge
Legal Brief
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Crime
Health
Contests
TV
About Us
CW
Home
Watch Live
Download Apps
Puppy Cam
News
National
Crime
Consider This
Hometown Heroes
Legal Corner
Weather
Skycams
Hurricane Center
Weather with Ben
Marine Forecast
Fishing & Hunting Forecast
Sports
Sports Person of the Week
High School
Football
LSU
McNeese State
Traffic
KPLC Gas Price Tracker
Health
Pediatric Checklist
Community
Adulting 101
Babies 101
CocaCola Restaurant Guide
Community Calendar
Contests
Diamond Durrell's Diamond Team Giveaway
Lake Area Marine Trophy Link Contest
Facebook Giveaway
TV
Me Time With Frangela
TV Listings
About Us
Raycom Jobs
KPLC’s Community Christmas & the Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration
September 24, 2018 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:45 PM
86
Currently in
Lake Charles, LA
Full Forecast
LATEST NEWS
Registrar of Voters travels to schools for voter registration week
Registrar of Voters travels to schools for voter registration week
By
Robin Richardson
25m
25m
KPLC’s Community Christmas & the Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration
Christmas is still a few months away, but now is the time to register for assistance if you find yourself in need this year.
1h
1h
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
“That’s a decent hit to whoever the drug dealer there is. That’s about 50 doses off the street, so theoretically, you could get upwards of 50 people not using meth”
By
Luke Burdsall
1h
1h
Sheriff’s Office: 63 pounds of cocaine recovered from tow truck
Sixty-three pounds of powder cocaine was recovered during a traffic stop on I-10 in Sulphur, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
2h
2h
Babies 101
Join Hannah Daigle as she begins her new life as mom to baby Israel.
3h
3h
CPSO: Two students arrested for making threats against Lake Area schools
Detectives learned a 15-year-old student began making threats to ‘kill everyone at school’ after being kicked out of class for a disturbance.
By
Hannah Daigle
4h
4h
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain takes a break for today, but will return for the rest of the week
As we go through the rest of the day, the sun will be out, there will be little to no more rain, and the temperatures will somewhat remain in check. Now, the remaining showers are moving on to the east, keeping us a little drier this afternoon.
By
Grant Roberts
5h
5h
Man accused of shooting BPSO dispatcher indicted for second-degree murder
Phil Oliver will receive no bond.
By
Tresia Bowles
5h
5h