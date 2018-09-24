Gov. Edwards proposes teacher pay raise, is it enough?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A pay raise for teachers across the state could be coming in 2019, after Governor John Bel Edwards announced it was one of his top priorities Wednesday.
“Oh no, it’s not enough, and he knows that, but in the recent years that we’ve been in such a budget crisis, I think it’s a start,” Teri Johnson, president for the Calcasieu Federation of Teachers, said.
The raise would give an extra $1,000 per year for teachers and $500 for support staff, which would be the first raise from the state in almost 10 years. Education Policy Adviser, Donald Songy, said teacher salaries seem to have plateaued, falling beneath the $50,955 regional average.
“Now, when we compare ourselves against that same benchmark, the southern regional average, we found ourselves last year $1,700 dollars below that mark, and projecting out to next year," Songy said, "If nothing is done, we’ll be $2,100 under the southern regional average.”
Governor Edwards said his number one priority is to get this pay raise passed for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“The governor has vowed to continue advocating for this until we do surpass the southern regional average," Songy said.
Johnson said she knows this wage gap can’t be fixed overnight, but she’s optimistic that Governor Edwards is working right now to combat the issue.
“They have second jobs, or, sometimes, third jobs, and it doesn’t sound like a whole lot. But, as soon as we’re moving in that direction, they’ll be okay knowing that better is coming,” Johnson said.
If the proposal is passed, the raise won’t be reflected until fall 2019, Songy said. He hopes this raise will be one small step in reversing the state’s teacher shortage.
