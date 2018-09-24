Fort Polk soldier being sentenced today on bomb-making charges

FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) - A Fort Polk soldier who pleaded guilty to making bombs is being sentenced today.
Ryan Keith Taylor, 25, of New Llano is facing life in prison and a $250,000 fine for making bombs that released chlorine gas in a forested training area near Fort Polk.
Taylor pleaded guilty to the charges in June. He is set to be sentenced today and prosecutes agreed to drop a separate indictment charging him with possession of child pornography. They agreed to do so after he is sentenced on the chemical weapon charge.
