FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain takes a break for today, but will return for the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -As we go through the rest of the day, the sun will be out, there will be little to no more rain, and the temperatures will somewhat remain in check. We saw most of the rain this morning. Now, the remaining showers are moving on to the east, keeping us a little drier this afternoon. Try to take advantage of the sunshine today while we have it.
Through the evening hours, it will be nice. There should not be any rain around, so there’s no need for an umbrella. If you have any plans to be outdoors, it will be nice. The temperature should not be too hot, but it will be humid.
Overnight, there will be no rain. It should be nice weather. There will be partly cloudy conditions. At times, it may seem mostly cloudy to complete overcast. There will be a few morning showers likely. Particularly near the coast. So, on your morning commute, I would be prepared for some morning rain.
Tuesday will go back to a more typical summertime weather pattern. There will be a few morning showers, but the bulk of the rain will arrive in the afternoon. I have the rain chances up to 60% for the day.
Wednesday may have the most rain all week. There will be more morning showers, followed by a lot of afternoon rain. There will be a few storms. There will likely be heavy rainfall as well. The rain chances are up to 70%.
Thursday and Friday will go back down to 60% of rain. So, there will still be plenty of scattered showers and storms around. As you might expect, there will be heavy rainfall at times. This rain, at the very least, will help keep temperatures a little cooler. Nothing we can do about the humidity, though.
There was talk about a cold front coming to Southwest Louisiana. That unfortunately looks very unlikely at this point. The latest models have a couple fronts getting very close to us, but never passing over. Therefore, we will not see any fall weather for some time. There is no clear indication when a front may finally arrive.
With no cold front coming through Southwest Louisiana, we will remain warm and rainy. This weekend will be more of the same. There will be another cold front that will go to the east of our viewing area, but that will only keep the rain chances up. The temperature will at least remain in the 80s.
The tropics tried to get active again but are starting to quiet back down. There is tropical storm Leslie in the north Atlantic that will basically remain in place. There was tropical storm Kirk, that has now become just remnants. There is not threat to the United States at this time.
