FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer showers by afternoon; rainy week ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Quite the deluge overnight as parts of Southwest Louisiana picked up another 1 to 2 inches of rain overnight, even causing some street flooding before midnight last night as the heaviest rain moved through the Lake Charles area and additional showers that moved up off the Gulf through sunrise. The bad news is that the day starts off wet, but the good news is that there will be fewer showers by afternoon as some slightly drier air nudges in to the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere from the west that will cut off the tropical downpours and advance the line of heavier rain east of the area through the morning.
While this current front to our north will depart by Tuesday, a trough of low pressure will push in to the central U.S. and result in another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms developing as early as Tuesday morning with rain chances likely in to Wednesday as a previously advertised cold front moves in to northern Louisiana. Unfortunately, it stalls out to our north and never pushes through our area. This keeps the hot and muggy air in place this week as a continued likelihood of more rain and storms revisits the area Thursday and Friday as well. Upper level high pressure will build in from the east, blocking the front from moving through but also gradually bring drier weather to the area through the upcoming weekend.
In the tropics, the good news regarding Kirk this morning is that it’s been downgraded to a tropical depression and will be fighting a significant amount of wind shear over the next several days and is not likely to become a threat to the Gulf, despite its general westward movement this week, approaching the eastern Caribbean by Friday as a weakening system. There are no models that bring this up to hurricane status and its future life could be shortened if it dissipates sooner than the current forecast projections.
Tropical Storm Leslie has formed in the north-central Atlantic and is heading out to sea over the next few days and will not be a threat to land in the longer range. The remnants for Florence off the eastern seaboard have a small chance of redevelopment over the next couple of days before upper level winds and a trough move the area of disturbed weather away from the U.S. There are no indications this will be a return of Florence 2.0 or cause any significant issues for the eastern seaboard despite some earlier reports from non-reliable sources of weather information. We continue to steer clear of a tropical storm or hurricane threat this week in the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
