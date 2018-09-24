FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer showers by afternoon; rainy week ahead

While this current front to our north will depart by Tuesday, a trough of low pressure will push in to the central U.S. and result in another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms developing as early as Tuesday morning with rain chances likely in to Wednesday as a previously advertised cold front moves in to northern Louisiana. Unfortunately, it stalls out to our north and never pushes through our area. This keeps the hot and muggy air in place this week as a continued likelihood of more rain and storms revisits the area Thursday and Friday as well. Upper level high pressure will build in from the east, blocking the front from moving through but also gradually bring drier weather to the area through the upcoming weekend.