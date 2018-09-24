Driver ejected from vehicle on LA 394 near DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A driver was ejected from a vehicle during an accident on LA 394 near DeRidder according to Trooper Dereck Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
The vehicle was traveling on the highway when the driver ran off of the right side of the road on September 23 around 7:14 p.m., says Senegal. While the driver tried to correct, the vehicle overturned.
Senegal says the driver was ejected from the vehicle. There was an infant in the vehicle as well but the child was restrained in a car seat.
The driver did suffer severe injuries. KPLC and FOX29 are still following this story.
