CPSO: Two students arrested for making threats against Lake Area schools

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests related to threats made against several area schools last week.
On Thursday, Sept. 20, CPSO detectives began investigating threats against students at LaGrange High School. Detectives learned a 15-year-old student began making threats to ‘kill everyone at school’ after being kicked out of class for a disturbance.
The following day CPSO was made aware of another threat from a student at Washington Marion High School. During that investigation detectives learned a 16-year-old student made a social media post threatening to bomb or carry out a shooting at the high school, as well as Molo Middle School.
That student was located at home and arrested. He is charged with 2 counts of communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property.
The 15-year-old student was charged with terrorizing. Det. Seth Abshire is the lead detective.
