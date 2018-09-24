Congressman’s siblings slam him in opponent’s commercial

(CNN) - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-AZ, is firing back against his critics, and some of his most vocal opponents are members of his own family.
Six of his siblings appear in a TV ad for his opponent, David Brill.
They criticized their brother’s job performance, claiming he’s failing his district on a number of issues, including healthcare and jobs.
The Republican representative from Arizona said his siblings are “disgruntled Hillary supporters” and “Stalin would be proud.”
He added in a statement: “You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. ... To the six angry Democrat Gosars - see you at Mom and Dad’s house!”
None of Gosar's siblings featured in the ad live in Arizona.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.