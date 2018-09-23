FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances continue this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of this evening expect rain chances to remain elevated. We are currently seeing a break in the rainfall across much of the area, but there is that chance for pop-up showers through the rest of the afternoon as the clouds start to break up and allow some daytime heating. This will also help temperatures start to climb into the upper 80s.
Overnight we have that chance for another round of rain starting late tonight/early tomorrow morning. That chance is expected to continue into the commute to work tomorrow, but then we should begin to clear up as that first chance for rain pushes out of the area.
During the day, the clouds are forecast to begin to break up and with daytime heating we have that chance for more rain as showers start to pop-up and the opportunity to heat up into the upper 80s again.
The main chance for rain returns to the afternoon on Tuesday as that stalled front to our north swings off to the east leaving us with increased moisture, but nothing to help fire up those showers and storms overnight. This means that we are relying on daytime heating to produce those afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
Later into the week we have the chance for another cold front to swing toward the area. This one does get a little bit closer to Southwest Louisiana helping to elevate rain chances again, but it is also looking like it stalls to our north. The timing on when this front begins to move out of the area will depend on when rain chances begin to decrease.
Even with the talk of cold fronts starting, we still have to talk about the tropics.
We have two systems that require our attention right now. Those are Tropical Storm Kirk and tropical depression 11.
Tropical storm Kirk has sustained winds at 40 mph and is moving west/northwest at 21 mph. This storm is expected to maintain tropical storm strength through the next 5 days as it continues toward the Caribbean. We will continue to monitor this over the next week as it gets closer to our area.
Tropical depression 11 has dissipated and is now just remnants. This area of thunderstorms still has sustained winds at 25 mph and is moving west at 12 mph. We will continue to watch this area for redevelopment over the next couple of days.
