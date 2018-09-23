FINAL: LSU defeats La Tech, 38-21

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette combined for 214 yards and five touchdowns, as the No. 6-ranked Tigers improved to 4-0 with a 38-21 victory over Louisiana Tech.
The Tigers remain at home this week and will face Ole Miss at 8:15 p.m. CT on Sept. 22. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning with the pregame show at 6 p.m.
After LSU jumped out to a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter, Louisiana Tech (2-1) gave LSU all it could handle. The Bulldogs scored 21-unanswered points including a 42-yard touchdown pass from J'Mar Smith to Adrian Hardy with 12:57 to play.
However, LSU responded with two touchdowns in a six-minute span, which sandwiched a defensive stop and turnover on downs in Bulldogs territory.
Sophomore Edwards-Helaire had career-bests of 20 carries, 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Brossette tallied 78 yards on 20 carries and scored on runs of 1, 1 and 2 yards.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow completed 16-of-28 passes for 191 yards, as the Tigers amassed 409 yards of total offense. Burrow's 21-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase setup Brossette's first touchdowns.
Cornerback Kristian Fulton forced a fumble and linebacker Devin White returned it to the Louisiana Tech 3, leading to Brossette's second score on the first play of the second quarter.
Following a Cole Tracy 24-yard field goal, LSU defensive back Ed Paris intercepted a pass broken up by White at the Bulldogs 28. On the next play, Edwards-Helaire scored to give LSU a 24-0 lead.
Linebacker Jacob Phillips had a team-high 13 tackles, while White added 11 including 2.5 behind the line of scrimmage and three pass breakups. Safety Todd Harris Jr., who started in place of John Battle, had nine tackles.
SCORING PLAYS:
FIRST QUARTER
- N. Brossette run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 7 - 0 LT
SECOND QUARTER
- N. Brossette run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 14 - 0 LT
- C. Tracy 24 yd FG GOOD - LSU 17 - 0 LT
- C. Edwards-Helaire run for 28 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 24 - 0 LT
- J. Smith pass,to A. Hardy for 20 yds for a TD, (B. Hale KICK) - LSU 24 - 7 LT
THIRD QUARTER
- J. Smith pass,to B. Holly for 1 yd for a TD, (B. Hale KICK) - LSU 24 - 14 LT
FOURTH QUARTER
- J. Smith pass,to A. Hardy for 42 yds for a TD, (B. Hale KICK) - LSU 24 - 21 LT
- N. Brossette run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 31 - 21 LT
- C. Edwards-Helaire run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - LSU 38 - 21 LT
