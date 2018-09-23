American South Football Alliance coming to Lake Charles in 2020

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The ASFA (American South Football Alliance) has announced its brand-new football league coming in 2020 to over a dozen markets throughout the Southeast.
Coming to Lake Charles will be the Red Wolves.
The ASFA is partnering up with professional teams in Arena football, CFL, and more to help qualified players move onto a professional level.
The organization will work with young male adults (ages 18-35) on their skills on and off the field to help mold them into pro’s one day. The ASFA is hoping to bring excitement across the Southeast with this new league.
The players who are interested in entering the league will have two options:
1. Entering the league right out of high school or college with no intent of playing professionally.
2. Entering the league with the intent of playing professionally.
The league currently had hired coaches from 15 different states around the Southeast and is hoping to add more from additional states in the coming days.
Mr. Charles Roberts of Atlanta will serve as League Commissioner; more league officials will be announced soon.
ASFA will hold their first league meeting on November 10, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama.
If you plan on attending, you must RSVP through the league website.
