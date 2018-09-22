W.W. Lewis Middle School students raising money for cancer patients

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Students of W.W Lewis Middle School were up early Saturday morning for their 2nd Annual Rebel Run 5K, but it was all for a good cause.
The students are raising more for the Texas Children's Hospital Cancer Center. The idea started three years ago when students wanted to make a difference.
Though it took some time, their idea came to life in last year’s first 5K run.
Raising more than 7,000 dollars last year, the students were hoping to exceed that number this year.
But a run for the school and parents was not the student’s only idea.
“They actually created three different fundraisers, one was bracelet sells, one was t-shirt or spirit shirts for this, and the 5k race," run coordinator Diana Fultz said. "The thing that just totally amazes me is the fact that this is all the kid’s idea, this is their passion and their drive."
This year’s donations will help children with cancer get the needed treatments. Fultz says they hope to continue this fundraiser for years to come.
