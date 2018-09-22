St. Jude Dream Home drawing this Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The time has finally come. This weekend one lucky KPLC viewer will win the St. Jude Dream Home built by Salvador Custom Homes.
All 6,000 tickets are sold out and this Sunday a winner will be drawn for the house – as well as other great prizes.
If you’re interested in visiting the beautiful home in Graywood, the house is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Just for touring the house, you can enter for a free chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Changing Spaces.
Tune in to our St. Jude Dream Home giveaway show from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday on KPLC.
