POW MIA plaque dedicated to Vietnam servicemen from Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Today those who went into battle for our country, but never came back or were never found have a place in downtown Lake Charles.
A POW MIA memorial plaque was placed in the Veteran’s Park for all to see and remember those service men and women.
The ceremony exhibited respect and remembrance.
“It solidifies our commitment to bringing home service members who were killed or missing in action,” Fort Polk Sergeant Major Jerry Dodson said.
A year ago, the Lake Charles chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America noticed a void.
“We realized of all the plaques here in Veterans Park,” Vietnam veteran Larry Regan said. “There was none for the MIA and POW”
Now a place to remember their brethren from the war.
“It’s for us, but it’s for every other conflict MIA and POW,” Regan said.
A bell rung 24 times, each after the name of a Louisiana servicemen considered MIA or POW in the Vietman War was read. But there are still more from other U.S. conflicts.
“Almost 1,700 people still missing in actions,” Dodson said. “I revert back, it’s a constant reminder and renews our commitment to bring those soldiers home.”
Regan’s memories of his MIA friend are all to real.
“It bring backs memories of combat," Regan said.
“It’s easy to forget that these people are missing or that they are POW’s. What we try to do with ceremonies like this, is remind people of the ultimate sacrifice these people made.”
Always hoping that one day those soldiers can come back home.
“When those finally get their loved ones home, especial five or six decades later, and finally understanding and knowing what happened and being able to put the whole thing behind them, it’s absolutely amazing,” Dodson said.
Regan asks that the American people never forget those men and women who have yet to return home.
