McNeese takes on BYU for the first time

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Pokes have been preparing all week to head out to Utah, for their first-ever meeting with No. 25 Brigham Young University. McNeese hasn’t seen a ranked FBS opponent since No. 19 Nebraska to start the 2014 season. BYU comes into this week with a 2-1 record, including a win this past weekend over then-ranked No. 6 Big Ten opponent, Wisconsin.
“They have a good football team. They’re hot right now and they’re not going to overlook us by any means,” Lance Guidry said. “He might be telling them about what we did to Nebraska years back. He’ll get his team ready to play for us for sure.”
BYU is a perfect 11-0 against the FCS all-time.
“Their offense gives them a chance," Guidry says. "They have some wide receiver speed sweeps and some running back zone plays and trap plays. They’re not a quarterback run offense, but they do some different things that Matt Canada was trying to do at LSU. Some misdirection, or what I like to call eye candy, so you have to be gap sound and technical sound. Defensively, they can run at linebacker. They’re really big up front. The linebackers can really run. It’s hard getting to the secondary because of that. A little bit unconventional on defense, sometimes almost in a 6-1 defense, sometimes almost like a goal-line defense against the run.”
ESPN says McNeese is a 21.5-point underdog heading into this game.
The game starts at 5:00pm and you can catch it here:
- FM: 92.9
- AM: 960
- Online: ESPN3
