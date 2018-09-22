McNeese takes on BYU for the first time

“Their offense gives them a chance," Guidry says. "They have some wide receiver speed sweeps and some running back zone plays and trap plays. They’re not a quarterback run offense, but they do some different things that Matt Canada was trying to do at LSU. Some misdirection, or what I like to call eye candy, so you have to be gap sound and technical sound. Defensively, they can run at linebacker. They’re really big up front. The linebackers can really run. It’s hard getting to the secondary because of that. A little bit unconventional on defense, sometimes almost in a 6-1 defense, sometimes almost like a goal-line defense against the run.”